Gaming Intelligence
Sazka Group establishes Allwyn brand to support lottery bid

20th April 2021 11:16 am GMT

European lottery operator Sazka Group has established a new corporate identity to bring together its UK operations under a single brand.

The move comes as Sazka bids for the UK's Fourth National Lottery Licence as part of the competition currently being run by the Gambling Commission.

“I’m extremely proud of our success across Europe and I’m hopeful of continuing this journey in the UK by supporting the creation of Allwyn for the UK market,” said Sazka Group CEO Robert Chvátal. “Since 2013, our track record has spoken for itself: huge sales growth, more people playing, billions back to governments for good causes, and a robust approach to player protection. Allwyn can bring the same sort of innovative thinking and success to the UK.”

Following its launch, Allwyn has appointed Amanda Horton-Mastin, who spent over 20 years at Comic Relief and is the current CEO of Semble, to its bid advisory board.

Horton-Mastin joins Justin King CBE, Brent Hoberman CBE and Charles Garland under the leadership of Allwyn bid chair Sir Keith Mills.

“I am really excited about the role that Allwyn can play in helping the National Lottery support the UK to rebuild after the long-term effects of the pandemic,” said Horton-Mastin. “The National Lottery and its distributors have an excellent record of funding vital projects all across the UK both in communities and in the arts, sports and heritage sectors.

“Growing support for Good Causes is a driving force for me and all the team at Allwyn and, with Sazka Group's digital expertise and innovative approaches, there will be excellent opportunities for developing the future Good Causes proposition in the UK.”

Mills commented: “At Allwyn, as part of Sazka Group, we make lotteries better so that they can serve as a force for good. We often do this by bringing the fun back to lotteries that have lost their spark, while always safeguarding our players - ensuring sustainable growth and more money to good causes along the way. We bring a fresh perspective to lotteries, one that is powered by vast experience in different consumer environments.

“With innovative partners still to come on board, an experienced steward in Sazka Group - Europe’s leading lottery operator - and an impressive advisory board that includes Justin King and Brent Hoberman, Allwyn is building an exciting future proposition for the UK market.”

