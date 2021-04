New York-listed supplier International Game Technology (IGT) has been awarded a long-term contract by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission to upgrade its video lottery central system.

The contract runs through to September 2028 and includes the option to extend for up to an additional four years.

The deal will see IGT install its INTELLIGEN video lottery central system to connect more than 11,500 video lottery terminals (VLTs) and electronic table games (ETGs) across the state's six [...]