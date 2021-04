The Connecticut Lottery Corporation is inviting qualified sports betting suppliers to make presentations after receiving 15 responses to its Request for Qualifications.

The lottery launched the RFQ on April 12 after Governor Ned Lamont agreed a gaming modernisation program with the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe and Mohegan Tribe, allowing them to expand into sports betting alongside the Connecticut Lottery Corporation (CLC).

CLC received 15 responses from sports betting solution providers for online and retail sports betting systems by [...]