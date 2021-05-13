Gaming Realms signs Slingo license extension with Scientific Games

London-listed Gaming Realms has signed a new four-year Slingo licensing agreement with Scientific Games.

The new agreement extends a long-running relationship with Scientific Games and continues its exclusive right to create and produce Slingo-branded lottery instant scratch games, as well as terminal generated and draw-based games.

SLINGO has been a part of Scientific Games' licensed product portfolio since 2000, with its Slingo-branded games available in North American, European, UK, New Zealand and Australian markets.

"We are delighted to extend our licensing agreement with Scientific Games, with whom we have worked very closely over the last 20 years," said Gaming Realms executive chairman Michael Buckley. "Our collaboration on Slingo lottery products has proven to be very successful to date, with 550 million tickets sold valued at $1.7 billion, and we look forward to continuing our work together for the enjoyment of players."

Liz Johnson, director of Lottery Licensed Properties at Scientific Games, added: "Players love Slingo. We are excited to have the opportunity to continue innovating more great retail and digital Slingo games to help our lotteries generate funding for their beneficiary programs."

"Slingo is perfect for extended play instant games, which have increased in sales by 26% over the past year, with retail sales of all Slingo branded games up 87% from May 2020 to May 2021. The games also include an instant win feature for players to win an instant cash prize."