UK National Lottery to sponsor Rugby League World Cup 2021

The UK National Lottery has signed up to serve as an official partner of this year’s Rugby League World Cup.

The partnership follows the National Lottery’s support of Women’s and Girls’ Rugby League through a deal with the RFL announced earlier this year, which has been crucial in ensuring the resumption of Women’s and Girls’ competitions in recent weeks.

With less than six months before the first match, which will see the men’s, women’s and wheelchair competitions taking place simultaneously for the first time at a major sporting event, organisers will deliver a ground-breaking social impact programme which will benefit some of the most disadvantaged communities in England.

The CreatedBy Capital Grants Programme is the cornerstone of the social impact programme, with investment from the National Lottery further strengthening the programme and allowing RLWC2021 to deliver more projects of more value to the community club game that has suffered during Covid-19.

“This is another significant moment for our trailblazing tournament,” said RLWC2021 chief executive Jon Dutton. “Local communities have faced significant challenges during the pandemic, so the opportunity to deliver good news and look to the horizon is uplifting.

“The ability to make a difference to people’s lives as well as supporting the future of grassroots Rugby League has always remained our mission, and this partnership further enhances our promise to put people, place and civic pride at the very heart of the event. We thank The National Lottery and look forward to working with them on the journey to the biggest and best ever Rugby League World Cup later this year.”

As part of the sponsorship, the lottery will receive extensive rights including branding at all 61 matches during the tournament, player appearances, social media assets, unique experiences such as the National Lottery ‘coin toss’ before each game, and sponsorhip of the tournament’s volunteer workforce, The Power Squad.

“Every day, The National Lottery and its players make a huge difference to communities across the UK - and have been doing so since 1994,” said Nigel Railton, CEO of National Lottery operator Camelot. “Sports, such as Rugby League, which have such a connection to the local community, make a huge difference to individuals and society as a whole.

“I am proud that the National Lottery is able to play such a key role in supporting the Rugby League World Cup 2021 and the wider community after such a tough year - while, at the same time, being able to give back to National Lottery players who make all of this possible.”

UK Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston added: “We are delighted to be hosting the world's premier international Rugby League tournament, which will provide much excitement and entertainment as we recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

"The National Lottery delivers for so many good causes around the country, so I welcome their involvement as major sponsors. This partnership will provide significant long-term support to the sport including infrastructure and equipment for Rugby League loving communities up and down the country."

