Scientific Games powers new instant lottery system for Swisslos

New York-listed gaming and lottery supplier Scientific Games has launched a new instant ticket gaming system in Switzerland for Swissloss Interkantonale Landeslotterie.

Scientific Games is providing instant games and its instant ticket management system to the Swiss lottery operator, which generated more than a third of its $1.1bn total lottery retail sales in 2020 from instant games.

“The launch of this new instant ticket management system is a testament to Swisslos’ vision for modernized, streamlined operations to expertly manage its products,” said Scientific Games managing director international lottery systems Christian Kometer.



“We are honored to continue our trusted relationship with Swisslos over the last three decades by continually advancing technologies to support Swiss players, retailers and maximize profits for the Lottery’s beneficiary programs.”

In addition to powering instant game sales, Scientific Games provides Swisslos with its Wave retailer point-of-sale terminals, central lottery gaming systems, terminal software and a sports betting solution.

"We are now excited to launch an instant ticket gaming system to manage our instant game logistics with a technology-based, advanced approach that ensure our players and retailers have the products they need, when and where they need them, which helps us responsibly grow sales and ultimately, our beneficiary proceeds," said Swisslos director Dr Roger Fasnacht.

