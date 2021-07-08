This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Ev
Ev
High 5 Games
OpenBet
Evolution

Scientific Games powers new instant lottery system for Swisslos

8th July 2021 7:36 am GMT
Scientific Games

New York-listed gaming and lottery supplier Scientific Games has launched a new instant ticket gaming system in Switzerland for Swissloss Interkantonale Landeslotterie.

Scientific Games is providing instant games and its instant ticket management system to the Swiss lottery operator, which generated more than a third of its $1.1bn total lottery retail sales in 2020 from instant games.

“The launch of this new instant ticket management system is a testament to Swisslos’ vision for modernized, streamlined operations to expertly manage its products,” said Scientific Games managing director international lottery systems Christian Kometer.

“We are honored to continue our trusted relationship with Swisslos over the last three decades by continually advancing technologies to support Swiss players, retailers and maximize profits for the Lottery’s beneficiary programs.”

In addition to powering instant game sales, Scientific Games provides Swisslos with its Wave retailer point-of-sale terminals, central lottery gaming systems, terminal software and a sports betting solution.

"We are now excited to launch an instant ticket gaming system to manage our instant game logistics with a technology-based, advanced approach that ensure our players and retailers have the products they need, when and where they need them, which helps us responsibly grow sales and ultimately, our beneficiary proceeds," said Swisslos director Dr Roger Fasnacht.

Shares in Scientific Games Corp. (NSQ:SGMS) closed 3.45 per cent lower at $72.40 per share in New York Wednesday.

Related Tags
Instant Games Instant Lottery Lottery Scientific Games Swisslos Switzerland
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Scientific Games to divest Lottery and Sports Betting businesses

Scientific Games seals instant games deal with Portuguese national lottery

Playtech joins All-in Diversity Project

Scientific Games upgrades Bremen state lottery retail terminals

SG eSeminar – Lessons from the year that changed the world

GI Games Round-up: Skywind Group, Greentube, Playson and more

Scientific Games announces release of Invaders Megaways

Scientific Games extends partnership with New Hampshire lottery

Lottoland names Jon Hale as chief financial officer

NeoGames appoints lottery executive Christopher Shaban as VP of sales and marketing

Lotto.com partners QuickChek to launch in New Jersey

AGS goes online in Canada with Loto-Québec

EveryMatrix opens new game development studio in Florida

China lottery market grows 24% to €3.7bn in April

Scientific Games deploys systems technology in South Dakota and Nebraska

Pragmatic Solutions
Sportradar
digitain
Gamomat
Future Anthem
Genius Sport
G2E
Relax Gaming
Greentube
High 5 Games
Pronet Gaming
Evolution