IWG and Virginia Lottery launch linked jackpot e-Instant games

20th July 2021 7:35 am GMT
IWG

The Virginia Lottery has gone live with new e-Instant games from IWG that share the same linked progressive jackpot prizes.

The lottery has initially launched two IWG titles, Cash Buster Multiplier and Prospector's Gold, which feature the supplier's new Big Money Jackpots linked prizes.

The linked jackpots incorporate three in-game jackpot prizes; a mini jackpot expected to be awarded multiple times each day; a mid-tier jackpot expected to be awarded twice per week; and a top-prize jackpot expected to be awarded twice per month.

"Big credit to the fantastic team at the Virginia Lottery, who have become history makers once again, this time by being the first to offer linked progressive e-Instants," said IWG CEO Rhydian Fisher. "It is only fitting that Virginia would be the first to launch linked jackpots as they were also first to debut our InstantJackpots module just seven months ago with our standalone game Jungle Tumble Jackpots.

"We are so proud of our partnership with the Virginia Lottery and look forward to helping them grow their iLottery portfolio for years to come with innovative and exciting products."

Virginia Lottery director of digital Rob Wesley commented: "We are excited to unveil our new linked progressive jackpot e-Instants offering, which adds to our growing progressive jackpot e-Instant portfolio. Our first two stand-alone progressive jackpot e-Instant games have consistently been in our top performing games ranking.

"The  collaboration, technology and service that IWG provides has allowed us to seamlessly plan, test, launch and grow this new category of games. We have high hopes for this launch, and as always, we look forward to partnering with IWG on all of its upcoming innovations."

