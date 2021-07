The Virginia Lottery has reported record sales of $3.26bn in its 2020/21 fiscal year, buoyed by the first year of its new iLottery program.

Total lottery sales were up 52 per cent compared to the previous year’s $2.15bn, driven by online lottery sales of $807m since launch on 1 July 2020, as well as the continued strength of traditional lottery products sold at retail.

The strong sales performance led to the lottery’s profit increasing by 29 per [...]