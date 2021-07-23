Bede Gaming launches new mobile app for Canada’s OLG

UK-based iGaming technology provider Bede Gaming has launched a new mobile app for Canada’s Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).

The new OLG app allows customers to access jackpot information and lottery tickets scanner without having to log in, while OLG.ca account holders can make lottery purchases, play online casino games or make deposits and withdrawals in the app.

The app has been released for Android devices and will be followed shortly by an iOS compatible version.

“OLG.ca is the trusted digital platform of choice in Ontario and now our players can have that same confidence in the OLG App, whether they’re making a deposit, playing their favourite game or scanning their tickets to check for winners,” said OLG president and CEO Duncan Hannay.

“With over one million registered players on OLG.ca, we are intent on continuing to deliver world-class gaming entertainment for Ontarians while driving forward as a leader and an innovator in the digital space.”

OLG’s PlaySmart program tools are included within the app, providing players with facts before they play and allowing them to set personal limits to keep gambling fun and entertaining. Players must be 18 or older to play lottery and 19 or older to play online casino games on the app.

“The launch of the new OLG App is the latest in a series of exciting product launches for OLG and Bede,” said Bede Gaming executive vice president of North America Sarah Hitchcock. “We are extremely proud of the App, having worked hand in hand with OLG, and look forward to giving Ontarians a first-class mobile experience.”