FDJ signs iLottery supply deal in Estonia

23rd August 2021 8:34 am GMT

FDJ Gaming Solutions, the B2B arm of French lottery and betting operator FDJ, has signed an agreement to provide a range of new digital games to Estonian national lottery operator Eesti Loto.

FDJ will integrate its Interactive Factory gaming platform with the Eesti Loto platform, providing a new digital lottery experience for players in the country.

“The philosophy of the Eesti Loto is to act responsibly and innovatively,” said Eesti Loto board member Riina Roosipuu. “Following a competitive tender process, FDJ Gaming Solutions came up with the most suitable business proposal and we are happy to start a cooperation with a professional and innovative partner to launch an attractive digital game offer for our players.”

FDJ Gaming Solutions France CEO Pascal Blyau added: “We are delighted to have been selected by Eesti Loto in a country where digital is everywhere, and we will work hand in hand to develop their business thanks to our continuous stream of innovative gaming content.

“This marks a further expansion of FDJ Gaming Solutions Interactive Factory to more lotteries in Europe where our presence is growing fast.”

Eesti Loto Estonia FDJ FDJ Gaming Solutions iLottery Lottery
