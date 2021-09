New York-listed International Game Technology (IGT) has signed a new instant ticket services contract with Germany’s Westdeutsche Lotterie (WestLotto).

The agreement will see IGT provide instant ticket production and services to WestLotto, which has been working with the supplier for the past 13 years.

The lottery will also gain additional marketing support from IGT’s Instant Advantage program, which includes portfolio planning, game development, analytics, distribution, and retail execution.

“WestLotto has worked with IGT on instant ticket production to [...]