New York-listed supplier International Game Technology (IGT) has secured a new long-term facilities management contract with the Connecticut Lottery Corporation.

The new contract win includes an implementation period to install a new central system, which is expected to go live in April 2023. Once the system is live, the contract will run for 10 years through to April 2033, with an additional five years of extension options.

“IGT has a strong reputation of being a quality lottery [...]