IWG deploys e-Instant linked progressive jackpots for Canada’s BCLC

Online e-Instant games provider Instant Win Gaming (IWG) has rolled out its new linked progressive jackpots functionality for the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC).

Strengthening the Canadian provincial lottery operator’s PlayNow.com e-Instants offering, sales from separate e-Instant games will contribute to a set of shared linked progressive jackpot prizes, which have been branded InstaJackpots BCLC

Three in-game, instant-win jackpot prizes will be available for PlayNow players to win: a mini jackpot expected to be awarded multiple times each day, a mid-tier jackpot anticipated to be paid out twice per week, and a top-prize jackpot likely to be claimed twice per month. The actual frequency will depend on the volume of play.

The initial launch of InstaJackpots BCLC will see two e-Instant games from IWG feature the linked progressive jackpots functionality, with more titles to follow over the coming months.

“Linked progressive jackpots bring another important dimension to the e-Instants gaming experience,” said IWG chief executive Rhydian Fisher. “By choosing to launch linked e-Instants under the InstaJackpots brand, BCLC and its PlayNow.com portal is establishing a strong brand connection across a variety of our games.

“We’re delighted to have extended our partnership with BCLC and provide the lottery with linked progressive jackpot e-Instant titles and look forward to developing even more content over the coming months.”