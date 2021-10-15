This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

LOTTO Hessen eyes expansion with new Scientific Games tech partnership

15th October 2021 10:32 am GMT

New York-listed gaming and lottery supplier Scientific Games has secured a new technology contract in Germany to modernize and expand LOTTO Hessen’s online offering.

The supplier will deploy its new SYMPHONY gaming systems technology for the state lottery operator, migrating systems from its existing AEGIS gaming platform, while providing software support from its tech facility in Vienna, Austria.

With the lottery looking to expand online and introduce new gaming verticals to its players, LOTTO Hessen becomes the third lottery in Europe in the past year to upgrade to Scientific Games’ SYMPHONY platform, which allows for quick integrations with third-party suppliers and content.

In the first phase of the modernization plan, Scientific Games' Open Gaming System (OGS) will connect to LOTTO Hessen's online system to give players access to the lottery’s new iGaming offering, in accordance with the country’s new regulatory framework.

"This is an important new era for LOTTO Hessen, with new business opportunities on a road paved by regulatory options from 2021 onwards,” said LOTTO Hessen managing director Heinz-Georg Sundermann.

“Thanks to Scientific Games' agile, modular system design, we will be able to consolidate our wide spectrum of games and services and offer them to our players in a streamlined platform.

“This new agreement with Scientific Games enhances our strategic partnership, with the goal to strengthen LOTTO Hessen's leading market position and enable future growth."

Scientific Games lottery group chief executive Pat McHugh commented:  "We thank LOTTO Hessen for their continued trust in our systems technology leadership with our SYMPHONY and OGS systems.

“We will continue to provide the best products that drive the most profits for our lottery customers, their retailers and players with technology that securely integrates all game entertainment product lines and offers operational efficiencies."

Scientific Games international lottery systems vice president of sales and marketing, Matthias Müller, added: "SYMPHONY is Scientific Games' digital business and gaming platform developed with a revolutionary architectural approach to modernize today's lotteries. SYMPHONY provides self-contained systems that can be deployed more efficiently than other systems, and it is a great choice to deliver LOTTO Hessen's future growth."

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) closed 5.04 per cent higher at $86.05 per share in New York Thursday.

Germany iGaming iLottery Lottery Lotto Hessen Scientific Games
