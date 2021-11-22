This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
High 5 Games
Evolution

IWG extends Michigan Lottery eInstants supply deal

22nd November 2021 10:51 am GMT

Lottery games provider Instant Win Gaming (IWG) has signed a new contract with the Michigan Lottery to continue supplying its eInstant games to the US state lottery. 

The extension runs until July 2026 and continues a partnership which stretches back to 2016 when the Michigan Lottery became the first in the US to integrate with IWG’s InstantRGS platform, providing direct access to IWG’s eInstant games.

To-date, IWG has provided more than 50 eInstants to the Michigan Lottery, with the supplier continuing to roll out additional games on a regular occurrence.

“We are very proud of our long-term partnership with the Michigan Lottery, widely regarded as one of the most successful iLottery programs in the world,” said IWG CEO Rhydian Fisher.  “In total, this agreement extends the length of our partnership with the Michigan Lottery to a total of ten years from our first launch of games in 2016.

"With this contract extension, we continue our collaboration with the great team at the Michigan Lottery to deliver our highly popular eInstants to their iLottery market.”

Michigan Lottery player relations manager Jake Harris added: “Since 2016, IWG has been a valuable partner, supplying eInstants that resonate with players and drive engagement. We look forward to our continued partnership that will see IWG’s games as a key component of our iLottery program. 

“The Lottery’s online platform, including IWG games, has helped propel the Lottery to record contributions topping $1 billion to the School Aid Fund in each of the last three fiscal years.”

IWG also currently supplies eInstant games to nine other iLottery programs in North America.

Related Tags
eInstant Games iLottery Instant Win Games IWG Michigan Lottery United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

IWG debuts eInstant games in Germany with LOTTO Hessen

Entain launches first global impact diversity & inclusion initiative

IWG signs eInstants supply deal with five European lotteries

IWG deploys e-Instant linked progressive jackpots for Canada’s BCLC

IWG and Virginia Lottery launch linked jackpot e-Instant games

IWG extends eInstant supply deal with Canada’s BCLC

IWG rolls out Jackpot Payout eInstant game with Virginia Lottery

IWG rolls out jackpot-enabled e-Instant game with Canada’s BCLC

IWG rolls out jackpot-enabled e-Instant game in Pennsylvania

IWG launches jackpot-enabled e-Instant games with Canada’s ALC

IWG rolls out e-Instant games portfolio with DC Lottery

New Hampshire Lottery expands IWG instant games deal

IWG launches first progressive jackpot e-Instant game

IWG to launch progressive jackpot e-Instant games

IWG targets North American expansion with Alchemy3 partnership

Technamin
Future Anthem
Gamomat
Relax Gaming
BetGames TV
Pragmatic Solutions
Digitain
NeoGames
Greentube
Evolution
High 5 Games
Evolution