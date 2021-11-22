IWG extends Michigan Lottery eInstants supply deal

Lottery games provider Instant Win Gaming (IWG) has signed a new contract with the Michigan Lottery to continue supplying its eInstant games to the US state lottery.

The extension runs until July 2026 and continues a partnership which stretches back to 2016 when the Michigan Lottery became the first in the US to integrate with IWG’s InstantRGS platform, providing direct access to IWG’s eInstant games.

To-date, IWG has provided more than 50 eInstants to the Michigan Lottery, with the supplier continuing to roll out additional games on a regular occurrence.

“We are very proud of our long-term partnership with the Michigan Lottery, widely regarded as one of the most successful iLottery programs in the world,” said IWG CEO Rhydian Fisher. “In total, this agreement extends the length of our partnership with the Michigan Lottery to a total of ten years from our first launch of games in 2016.

"With this contract extension, we continue our collaboration with the great team at the Michigan Lottery to deliver our highly popular eInstants to their iLottery market.”

Michigan Lottery player relations manager Jake Harris added: “Since 2016, IWG has been a valuable partner, supplying eInstants that resonate with players and drive engagement. We look forward to our continued partnership that will see IWG’s games as a key component of our iLottery program.

“The Lottery’s online platform, including IWG games, has helped propel the Lottery to record contributions topping $1 billion to the School Aid Fund in each of the last three fiscal years.”

IWG also currently supplies eInstant games to nine other iLottery programs in North America.