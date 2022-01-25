This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

NeoPollard signs content supply deal in Canada with ALC

25th January 2022 10:39 am GMT

Lottery supplier NeoPollard Interactive (NPi) has agreed its first digital content deal in North America in partnership with Canada’s Atlantic Lottery Corporation (ALC).

The initial five-year agreement will see the only regulated iGaming operator in Atlantic Canada expand its alc.ca platform with online instant win games from NPi's NeoGames Studio library.

“The Atlantic Lottery is excited to work with NPi to enhance the exceptional experience we are able to deliver to players online,” said ALC iGaming manager Robert Lalonde. “ALC strives to offer the best digital content available within a world-class responsible gambling framework that keeps more gaming revenues within the Atlantic Canada region to directly benefit residents.

“This new partnership and content integration with NPi will give ALC the opportunity to expand the game content that we offer online and broaden our competitive appeal to players.”

NeoPollard Interactive general manager Liz Siver commented: “NPi is thrilled to celebrate another first for our company with our new partners at ALC. Our digital content partnership with ALC once again demonstrates NPi's willingness and ability to customize our best-in-class solutions to address the unique needs of each of our lottery customers to maximize profitability and proceeds to good causes.

“The exciting and innovative game content developed by our Games Studio will undoubtedly enhance ALC's online footprint and create additional opportunities to attract new audiences, while driving overall program KPIs. We look forward to being a long-term strategic partner to ALC as it continues to grow its online business and support revenue generation for communities across Atlantic Canada.”

Shares in NeoGames SA (NASDAQ:NGMS) gained 7.98 per cent to close at $24.09 per share in New York Monday, while shares in Pollard Banknote Ltd (TOR:PBL) closed up 1.66 per cent at CAD$36.18 per share in Toronto.

