Gaming Intelligence
IGT signs 20-year contract extension with Rhode Island Lottery

28th February 2022 9:59 am GMT
IGT

Lottery and gaming supplier International Game Technology (IGT) has signed a 20-year contract extension with the Rhode Island Lottery. 

The extension enables IGT to continue to serve as the exclusive supplier of lottery, iLottery, instant ticket, and video lottery solutions and services to the Rhode Island Lottery until June 30, 2043, with the company also committing to maintaining 1,100 jobs in the state, where its US headquarters are based.

"The Rhode Island Lottery has partnered with IGT since the early days of both businesses and has benefitted from piloting numerous IGT innovations over the years, including exciting iLottery solutions and sophisticated new ways of ticket printing that are now part of our growing portfolio," said Rhode Island lottery director Mark Furcolo.

"This extension signifies an impressive milestone, and we look forward to continued success and implementation of the most advanced lottery systems and solutions for many years to come.”

IGT Global lottery COO Jay Gendron added: "IGT's history is rooted in Rhode Island as the Company is one if its most successful high-tech startups, with the Rhode Island Lottery being our very first customer. IGT’s good jobs and great people are the foundation of our success and one of the reasons why we have been able to support the Lottery in its continued evolution throughout our decades-long partnership. Over the next 20 years, we are committed to delivering unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive maximum growth for Rhode Island's third-largest revenue stream."

Shares in International Game Technology plc. (NYSE:IGT) closed 4.37 per cent higher at $30.32 per share in New York Friday.

