This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Delasport
Digitain
Evolution

Inspired Entertainment enters iLottery market with Loto-Quebec  

9th June 2022 7:21 am GMT

New York-listed gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment has launched its first iLottery offering in partnership with Canadian lottery operator Loto-Quebec.

The Pharaon Reaction iLottery game has been developed specifically for Loto-Quebec, combining the lottery's retail brand with the game mechanics of Inspired's Scarab Treasures interactive game.

"We are thrilled to debut our first entry into the burgeoning iLottery market,” said Inspired president and chief operating officer Brooks Pierce. “Pharaon Reaction highlights our ability to make customised content for lotteries that uses the mechanics of our top-performing retail and online games, appeals to lottery players and elevates current iLottery offerings. 

"We have longstanding relationships and extensive experience in the global lottery market and we continue to view iLottery as a significant potential growth opportunity, poised to see higher adoption by lotteries worldwide."

Loto-Quebec director of lottery products & development, Anne-Marie Voyer, added: “Inspired has done a wonderful job featuring some of our successful retail brands in their digital lottery games in a way that is new and different. Inspired’s diverse range of iGaming content has resonated well with our player base, and we are looking forward to collaborating with them on future digital lottery games.”

Shares in Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:INSE) closed 2.38 per cent higher at $11.62 per share in New York Wednesday.

Related Tags
Canada iLottery Inspired Entertainment Loto-Quebec Lottery
Related Videos
Related Articles

Inspired Entertainment gains Pennsylvania iGaming license

Inspired expands partnership with Kaizen Gaming

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, BF Games, Pariplay and more

Inspired signs expanded VLT deal in Canada with WCLC

M&A and post-Covid return powers record numbers

Inspired to produce Virtual Grand National Race for 6th consecutive year

Scientific Games extends Mattel lottery licensing contract

Inspired Entertainment added to list of approved iGaming suppliers in Ontario

Inspired Entertainment posts strong revenue growth in final quarter of 2021

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Pragmatic Play, Red Tiger, iSoftBet, and more

Inspired Entertainment launches iGaming content in Connecticut

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Inspired, Evoplay, iSoftBet and more

Online gaming growth drives bet365 full year revenue to £2.82bn

Inspired Entertainment launches virtual sports for Napoleon Sports & Casino in Belgium

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Playtech, Betsoft, Greentube and more

Aspire Global
Yggdrasil
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
BRAGG Gaming
Relax Gaming
Uplatform
Delasport
Digitain
Evolution