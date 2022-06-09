Inspired Entertainment enters iLottery market with Loto-Quebec  

New York-listed gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment has launched its first iLottery offering in partnership with Canadian lottery operator Loto-Quebec.

The Pharaon Reaction iLottery game has been developed specifically for Loto-Quebec, combining the lottery's retail brand with the game mechanics of Inspired's Scarab Treasures interactive game.

"We are thrilled to debut our first entry into the burgeoning iLottery market,” said Inspired president and chief operating officer Brooks Pierce. “Pharaon Reaction highlights our ability to make customised content for lotteries that uses the mechanics of our top-performing retail and online games, appeals to lottery players and elevates current iLottery offerings.

"We have longstanding relationships and extensive experience in the global lottery market and we continue to view iLottery as a significant potential growth opportunity, poised to see higher adoption by lotteries worldwide."

Loto-Quebec director of lottery products & development, Anne-Marie Voyer, added: “Inspired has done a wonderful job featuring some of our successful retail brands in their digital lottery games in a way that is new and different. Inspired’s diverse range of iGaming content has resonated well with our player base, and we are looking forward to collaborating with them on future digital lottery games.”

Shares in Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:INSE) closed 2.38 per cent higher at $11.62 per share in New York Wednesday.