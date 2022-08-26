This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain

Highlight Games signs licensing deal with Manchester City FC

26th August 2022 8:26 am GMT

London-based virtual sports specialist Highlight Games has signed a license agreement with Manchester City Football Club.

The agreement will enable Highlight Games to develop a new suite of Instant Win products featuring archive footage from Manchester City's domestic and league cup games.

In an industry first, Highlight’s new Instant Win games will feature the best cup goals, action, and iconic players from the current Premier League Champions in a digital scratch card game format.

“I’m delighted to announce this licensing agreement with one of the most prestigious football clubs in the Premier League,” said Highlight Games co-CEO Steven Holmes.

“This agreement will enable Highlight Games to further extend its product portfolio, combining unique archive footage with Manchester City’s intellectual property to create premium branded games. We are confident that the simplicity of our new Instant Win games, combined with the best goals from Manchester City’s past seasons, will prove very popular with players.”

Related Tags
Highlight Games Instant Games Manchester City FC Scratchcards
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Bragg Gaming grows revenue to record €20.8m in second quarter

Italian communications authority takes aim at slots streamers

Big Time Gaming unveils latest mechanic in Millionaire Rush slot

Inspired Entertainment enters iLottery market with Loto-Quebec  

IGT declares dividend as Q1 revenue climbs 4 per cent

Sports Betting Platform Feature: To buy or not to buy

888sport extends sponsorship agreement with the NFL

LeoVegas maintains revenue growth in Q1 despite Netherlands exit

GI Games Round-up: Featuring iSoftBet, Pragmatic Play, Pariplay and more

ORYX Gaming goes live in the Bahamas with Island Luck

Bragg Gaming benefits from European expansion in 2021

Bragg Gaming granted supplier licence in the Bahamas

Data reveals shocking rise in size of UK black market

R.Franco Group becomes sixth major exhibitor to quit ICE

Greentube secures Michigan license approval

Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
Evolution
Digitain