Highlight Games signs licensing deal with Manchester City FC

London-based virtual sports specialist Highlight Games has signed a license agreement with Manchester City Football Club.

The agreement will enable Highlight Games to develop a new suite of Instant Win products featuring archive footage from Manchester City's domestic and league cup games.

In an industry first, Highlight’s new Instant Win games will feature the best cup goals, action, and iconic players from the current Premier League Champions in a digital scratch card game format.

“I’m delighted to announce this licensing agreement with one of the most prestigious football clubs in the Premier League,” said Highlight Games co-CEO Steven Holmes.

“This agreement will enable Highlight Games to further extend its product portfolio, combining unique archive footage with Manchester City’s intellectual property to create premium branded games. We are confident that the simplicity of our new Instant Win games, combined with the best goals from Manchester City’s past seasons, will prove very popular with players.”