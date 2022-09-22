IGT to roll out self-serve lottery terminals in Ontario with OLG

International Game Technology's IGT Global Solutions subsidiary has been awarded an initial five-year contract to serve as the primary provider of self-serve lottery terminals to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) .

The initial contract runs until June 2027 and allows for 10 one-year extensions, and will see IGT roll out self-serve lottery technology for the first time in Ontario, beginning in the second half of 2023.

“As OLG embarks on the next evolution of lottery play in Ontario, we will work with key partners like IGT to deliver responsible, secure and convenient access to player-favourite lottery games," said OLG president and CEO Duncan Hannay. “The introduction of self-serve lottery technology throughout Ontario would allow us to continue to drive sales and maximise revenue for provincial priorities for the benefit of the people of Ontario.”

IGT expects to deploy 1,400 GameTouch 28 self-serve lottery terminals at lottery retailers across Ontario.

“IGT is excited to partner with OLG to responsibly enhance the player experience in Ontario with the debut of our self-serve lottery terminals,” said Jay Gendron, IGT chief operating officer, Global Lottery. "As the largest lottery in Canada, OLG consistently leads the charge in modernising the player journey for its customers. IGT's self-serve technology complements OLG's goals for innovation and provides added convenience, functionality and unrivalled experiences for players.”

In addition to the self-serve lottery terminals, IGT will provide OLG with its OpenRetail terminal software application, ShowMaker multimedia content creation and management system, and retailer advisory services.

Shares in International Game Technology plc. (NYSE:IGT) closed 4.16 per cent lower at $16.60 per share in New York Wednesday, just off their 52-week low of $16.46 per share set on July 14.