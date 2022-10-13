This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

IGT to continue powering the Georgia Lottery until 2032

13th October 2022 8:28 am GMT
IGT

International Game Technology (IGT) has agreed a seven-year contract extension to its long-running partnership with the Georgia Lottery Corporation.

The extension runs through to September 2032 and will see the supplier add cashless functionality to over 10,000 retail terminals, as well as deliver end-to-end lottery and iLottery system upgrades with cloud capabilities.

“IGT has been a trusted growth partner with the Georgia Lottery since our inception in 1993, helping us proudly transfer more than $25 billion to the Georgia Treasury's Lottery for Education account,” said Georgia Lottery Corporation president and CEO Gretchen Corbin.

“The added technology and functionality IGT is providing will not only enhance the player experience, but will drive significant, incremental value for our state and the beneficiary programs the Georgia Lottery supports.”

IGT will also install more than 4,400 new Retailer Pro lottery terminals and related equipment in retail locations, and replace 600 self-service vending machines currently in the field with its GameTouch 28 self-service vending machine.

“As one of the most successful lotteries in the US, the Georgia Lottery has relied on IGT to deliver growth-driving lottery products for nearly 30 years,” said Jay Gendron, IGT chief operating officer, Global Lottery. “The Georgia Lottery has consistently embraced the evolving lottery landscape with ease, seeing the many benefits of IGT's innovative solutions.

“The deployment of IGT's industry-leading cashless technologies, advanced lottery and iLottery system upgrades and new retail hardware as part of this contract extension will support the Lottery's plans for future growth.”

Shares in International Game Technology plc (NYSE:IGT) closed 1.95 per cent higher at $17.28 per share in New York Wednesday.

