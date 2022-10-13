Scientific Games launches new iDecide lottery product with FDJ

Scientific Games has launched its new iDecide instant scratch card innovation with French national lottery operator La Française des Jeux (FDJ).

iDecide is a lottery game enhancement that gives physical instant scratch card players the option to continue playing, and potentially expand their winnings online.

Each instant scratch card featuring iDecide has a QR code and a callout promoting the opportunity to continue playing. If a player wins on the physical card, they can decide to cash their winning ticket at retail or wager a portion or all their winnings in a digital game, which is accessed by scanning the QR code with a mobile device.

“iDecide easily connects lottery players from an instant scratch card game sold at retail to the digital channel,” explained FDJ executive vice president technology and international Xavier Etienne. “These unique products were strategically developed to connect physical and digital game play with a focus on providing a unique digital entertainment experience for players while preserving FDJ’s strong retailer network.

“There has never been anything like iDecide, it is truly a product of the future for the global lottery industry.”

FDJ has initially launched three games featuring the iDecide enhancement across its network of 30,000 retailers in France.

“Games featuring iDecide modernize the lottery experience for the consumer,” said Jeff Martineck, senior vice president of global lottery product Innovation for Scientific Games. “These unique games put the power of choice into the consumer’s hands, moving them seamlessly from retail to digital as they decide how deeply they want to play and win.

“Best of all, iDecide games firmly connect lottery retailers to the digital channel, maximizing revenues and contributions to lottery good cause programs.”

Shares in La Française des Jeux SA (PA: FDJ) were trading 0.30 per cent higher at €30.27 per share in Paris Thursday morning.