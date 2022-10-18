This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

IWG goes live with eInstant games with Canada’s OLG

18th October 2022 7:59 am GMT

Lottery supplier Instant Win Gaming (IWG) has rolled out its eInstant games portfolio for Canada’s Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).

After recently being awarded a supplier license by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), IWG has integrated its InstantRGS remote game server and delivered its first InstantGames to OLG.

IWG also plans to deploy its InstantJackpot and InstantLink technologies with the lottery, delivering progressive jackpot prizes within the company's in-house developed titles.

Ontario marks IWG’s 28th lottery market, with the company's games live across eight provincial lotteries in Canada, including the Atlantic Lottery Corporation (ALC), British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC), and Loto-Québec.

“As the iGaming open market heats up in Ontario, offering our players IWG’s variety of eInstants is an important strategic move for us which will help differentiate OLG.ca in the marketplace,” said OLG senior director of iCasino and iLottery Andrew Darley. “We are excited to continue to grow our customer base with IWG’s products because 100 per cent of OLG profits are reinvested back into the province. So, when you play OLG.ca, you play for Ontario.”

IWG chief executive Rhydian Fisher commented: “Following recent regulatory changes within Ontario, partnering with OLG is an incredibly exciting opportunity for us. Given IWG’s track-record for delivering top-selling eInstants to lottery players across North America, we are confident that our games will resonate lottery players in Ontario as well.

“We have exciting plans to help OLG truly differentiate itself as the single lottery operator in the province.”

