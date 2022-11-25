This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Scientific Games upgrades Atlantic Lottery retail technology

25th November 2022 6:25 am GMT

Lottery supplier Scientific Games is providing its latest WAVE point-of-sale technology across Atlantic Lottery’s retail network in Canada.

The new WAVE terminals will be rolled out across 3,000 retailers in the Canadian provinces of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The technology upgrade is part of Atlantic Lottery’s retail rejuvenation through a new contract with Scientific Games, which also includes other equipment and software.

“Atlantic Lottery is excited to support our plans for retail evolution over the next five years with advanced technology at point-of-sale,” said Atlantic Lottery vice president of channels Joey Cormier. “We are delighted to have advanced terminals for our retailers, and we are aligning with rapidly moving modernization trends taking place at retail.”

The launch of the new WAVE terminals follow a rollout of Scientific Games’ PlayCentral HD self-service kiosks for Atlantic Lottery throughout the summer - the first full player self-service technology in Canada.

“As retailers adapt to workforce challenges and consumer convenience, advanced retail point-of-sale technology is crucial,” said Scientific Games president of Americas & global instant products John Schulz. “We will see retail technology, including self-service, have an increasingly important role in driving lottery performance.

“The Atlantic Lottery’s new systems infrastructure implemented with Scientific Games supports the Lottery’s ability to adapt swiftly to ensure relevance, growth and sustainability in a rapidly changing world.”

Scientific Games has been working with Atlantic Lottery since 1983. In addition to retail and gaming systems technology, Scientific Games supplies Atlantic Lottery with a full digital lottery system and player subscription services, and is the primary provider of its successful Scratch‘N Win games.

