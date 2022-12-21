IGT secures long-term iLottery deal with Switzerland’s Loterie Romande

New York-listed lottery supplier International Game Technology (IGT) has agreed a new long-term deal to continue powering Loterie Romande’s iLottery platform in Switzerland.

The extended agreement was signed through subsidiary IGT Global Services and runs until 2031, continuing a partnership with the lottery that stretches back nearly 30 years.

The deal will see IGT continue providing its lottery technology and deploy the back-end of its iLottery system, replacing Loterie Romande's current back-end system provider, to enhance the lottery player experience in Switzerland.

“IGT has partnered with Loterie Romande for nearly 30 years, supplying us with the most advanced lottery hardware, systems and services that have maximized our contributions to good causes throughout the six French-speaking cantons in Switzerland where our players live,” said Loterie Romande CEO Jean-Luc Moner-Banet.

“We trust that by converting to IGT's iLottery system, we will be equipped with faster access to player data and analytics to ensure we offer the best player experience possible and responsibly drive sales growth to further benefit charitable organizations.”

Jay Gendron, IGT chief operating officer, Global Lottery, commented: “This extension agreement between Loterie Romande and IGT builds upon our comprehensive long-term partnership and represents the next evolution in supplying Swiss lottery players with unrivaled experiences.

“IGT's sophisticated iLottery system will offer Loterie Romande a dynamic 360-degree player view to easily adapt to customer needs and wide-ranging modules to effectively manage and grow its iLottery program.”

In addition to the new iLottery system, IGT will continue delivering Loterie Romande with its Aurora core lottery central system, as well as a customized electronic lottery system.

Shares in International Game Technology plc (NYSE:IGT) closed marginally lower by 0.26 per cent at $22.61 per share in New York Tuesday, but climbed by 3.89 per cent to $23.49 in after hours trading.