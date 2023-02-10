NeoGames’ new eInstant game breaks Virginia Lottery record

New York-listed lottery and gaming supplier NeoGames has lauded the record-breaking launch of its eInstant game The Lamp with the Virginia Lottery.

Just thirty days after its launch, The Lamp holds the record for the most profitable game ever in Virginia Lottery, with total purchases to date exceeding $40m, outperforming the next most popular game by more than 200 per cent.

NeoGames created the new eInstant format, appealing to new players and fans of the Match 3 games genre with a genie theme and using three progressive jackpots. The game's innovative ‎progressive jackpot feature paid out approximately half a ‎million dollars during the initial launch period.

The Lamp, a creation of NeoGames Studio, has also been launched successfully with two other customers in North America as Desert Fantasy and Magic Money Ride, with the supplier expecting to expand the game into other countries.

“NeoGames is thrilled at the resounding success of The Lamp with the Virginia Lottery,” said NeoGames CEO Moti Malul. “We believe that the new game, with its popular theme and many ways to win, is on course to increase revenues to good causes in Virginia; with its broad appeal to existing and new players.”

Virginia Lottery executive director Kelly Gee added: “We launched our first progressive jackpot game two years ago and these have really resonated with our players. The Lamp’s success has been particularly impressive and quickly became our best-performing eInstant.”

Meanwhile, NeoGames has also this week signed a two-year partnership with the The European Lotteries and Toto Association, which will see the supplier contribute as Level 2 partner to all the major events of EL for the upcoming two years.

“NeoGames is thrilled to have become a Level 2 Partner to EL, the European lottery sector’s largest and most representative organisation,” continued Malul. “For over a decade, we have been providing our iLottery technology solutions and online games to European lotteries and we are glad that our partners are seeing great success with our offering.

“NeoGames today has nine EL members as its customers and we look forward to working closely with EL over the next few years, contributing to its key events and ultimately playing an instrumental role in helping its member lotteries advance their programs to their players, generate more revenue, and maximize proceeds to good causes.”

EL secretary general Arjan van ‘t Veer added: “I am delighted to welcome NeoGames as our new EL Partner. NeoGames is a young and innovative supplier to the lottery sector and brings new developments and knowledge to the members of EL. We can extend our services to our members and by doing so create more value for the benefit of society.”

Shares in NeoGames SA (NASDAQ:NGMS) closed 1.42 per cent lower at $13.89 per share in New York Thursday.