Powerball becomes official lottery game of NASCAR

The Multi-State Lottery Association’s Powerball lottery game has become an official partner of American stock car racing association NASCAR.

The deal is the first between Powerball and a major sports league, with Powerball designated as an official lottery game of NASCAR.

“NASCAR and Powerball have shared in the goal of providing exhilarating excitement for decades while also giving back to the communities in which we are a part of,” said NASCAR executive vice president and chief revenue officer Daryl Wolfe. “Powerball creates millionaires every year, and we can’t wait to see the different winning opportunities this partnership will bring to our loyal fans throughout the country.”

To kick off the new partnership and the 2023 season, NASCAR and Powerball have created a season-long promotion that will culminate with one lottery player winning a $1m prize in a special drawing broadcast live from the Phoenix Raceway during NASCAR Championship Weekend, November 3rd to 5th.

“Powerball and NASCAR both have the extraordinary ability to create memorable moments that bring everyone together, to dream and cheer for something big,” said Drew Svitko, Powerball product group chair and Pennsylvania Lottery executive director. “That’s why Powerball is proud to partner with NASCAR to bring extra excitement throughout the season, which includes awarding a $1m prize to a player in Phoenix!”

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 US states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, with more than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remaining in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold.

The 2023 NASCAR regular season began last Sunday with The Great American Race, the 65th Annual Daytona 500.