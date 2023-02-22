This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Jumio
BetConstruct
Evolution

Powerball becomes official lottery game of NASCAR

22nd February 2023 8:22 am GMT

The Multi-State Lottery Association’s Powerball lottery game has become an official partner of American stock car racing association NASCAR.

The deal is the first between Powerball and a major sports league, with Powerball designated as an official lottery game of NASCAR.

“NASCAR and Powerball have shared in the goal of providing exhilarating excitement for decades while also giving back to the communities in which we are a part of,” said NASCAR executive vice president and chief revenue officer Daryl Wolfe. “Powerball creates millionaires every year, and we can’t wait to see the different winning opportunities this partnership will bring to our loyal fans throughout the country.”

To kick off the new partnership and the 2023 season, NASCAR and Powerball have created a season-long promotion that will culminate with one lottery player winning a $1m prize in a special drawing broadcast live from the Phoenix Raceway during NASCAR Championship Weekend, November 3rd to 5th.

“Powerball and NASCAR both have the extraordinary ability to create memorable moments that bring everyone together, to dream and cheer for something big,” said Drew Svitko, Powerball product group chair and Pennsylvania Lottery executive director. “That’s why Powerball is proud to partner with NASCAR to bring extra excitement throughout the season, which includes awarding a $1m prize to a player in Phoenix!”

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 US states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, with more than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remaining in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold.

The 2023 NASCAR regular season began last Sunday with The Great American Race, the 65th Annual Daytona 500.

Related Tags
Lottery NASCAR Powerball Sponsorship United States
Related Articles

Jackpot.com secures additional funding and launches in Texas

Greece adds more than 1,000 domains to iGaming blacklist

New Hampshire Lottery issues RFI for iLottery services

NeoPollard delivers strong iLottery growth for North Carolina Education Lottery

Jumbo Interactive grows profit as full year revenue surpasses $100m

Record year for The Lottery Corporation as revenue climbs to $3.28bn

Kentucky Lottery lauds record year as sales top $1.68bn

Record year for Lotterywest as lottery sales climb to AUD$1.2bn

Jumbo Interactive reports preliminary revenue of $103.8m

Jackpocket launches Lottery app in Montana

Lottery drives Tabcorp first half revenue growth

Kentucky Lottery on course for record year as iLottery drives growth

Virginia Lottery hails online performance as $1bn paid out in prizes

Record year for Texas Lottery as sales top $8bn

Kentucky Lottery enjoys solid start to new financial year

Yggdrasil
Uplatform
Amusnet
BRAGG Gaming
Greentube
Astropay
Jumio
BetConstruct
Evolution