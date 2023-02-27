NeoGames and Intralot do Brasil take Loteria Mineira online in Brazil

New York-listed gaming and lottery supplier NeoGames has partnered Intralot do Brasil to launch a new iLottery and online sports betting platform in Brazil for Loteria Mineira.

Loteria Mineira is the official lottery of Brazil's second largest state, Minas Gerais, with the launch of LotoMinas marking NeoGames’ entry into the Brazilian market and the beginning of a multi-year turnkey project with the local lottery operator.

The launch follows NeoGames’ landmark agreement with Intralot do Brasil last June, and marks its first cooperation with Aspire Global and BtoBet, both of which were acquired by NeoGames last year.

“We are excited to announce this truly ground-breaking launch in the Brazilian market, marking the go-live of a state lottery in Brazil with a full iLottery and online sports betting offering,” said NeoGames CEO Moti Malul. “We are proud to partner with such an experienced team at Intralot do Brasil, who understand the local market so well and has built a solid operation and reputation.

“Together we will provide online lottery and sports betting players in Minas Gerais with a first-class online gaming experience. This deal is another demonstration of how we have brought the benefits our recent strategic acquisition into play; capitalizing on the online sports betting solution from BtoBet and the managed services from Aspire Global. This project truly exemplifies the strategic benefits that the NeoGames group of companies offer.”

The digital platform in Minas Gerais is expected to build upon the state's current retail lottery and digital keno program.

NeoGames has implemented a local cloud-based solution in Brazil with its NeoSphere platform, a suite of eInstant games from the NeoGames Studio tailored to the local market, a range of services from Aspire Global, including CRM management and sports risk management, and an online sports betting solution from BtoBet, including Managed Trading Services.

At launch, 18 games were selected to be available for players, including Queen of Diamonds, Instant Keno Multiplier and VIP Platinum.

“As a market pioneer in the Brazilian lottery market, this partnership with NeoGames, one of the industry's most innovative iLottery providers, is truly a natural fit,” said Intralot do Brasil CEO and owner Sérgio Alvarenga. “We're excited to offer our players a comprehensive digital program that will broaden and enhance the range of content and services that we offer them.

“The new modalities of online instant games and sport betting, and investments in technology are also part of the expansion plan for new states and federal licenses. We are confident that this collaboration with NeoGames will advance the lottery.”

Shares in NeoGames SA (NASDAQ:NGMS) were trading 1.49 per cent higher at $14.34 per share in New York Monday following the announcement.