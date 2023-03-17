IWG relaunches with Kentucky Lottery after IGT iLottery integration

Lottery supplier Instant Win Gaming (IWG) has relaunched its eInstant games with the Kentucky Lottery Corporation following a successful integration with the IGT-powered iLottery platform.

The integration of IWG’s InstantRGS platform further strengthens the long-term relationship between IWG and IGT, while Kentucky Lottery players benefit from IWG’s pipeline of InstantGames innovations, which will complement the eInstant portfolio already being supplied by IGT.

IWG’s popular Cash Expander game was the first eInstant delivered, with the Kentucky Lottery version rebranded as Kentucky Cash Drop.

“It’s fantastic to have relaunched our eInstants in Kentucky, a move that will further strengthen the Lottery’s Instant Play offering and provide players with the very latest in eInstant entertainment,” said IWG CEO Rhydian Fisher. “With our dozens of lottery integrations previously completed, the project between ourselves, IGT and the Kentucky Lottery went smoothly as expected; less than four months from IGT and IWG signing a contract to go-live.

“We’re excited for the future ahead with the Kentucky Lottery, and our supply of games for their players.”

With the Kentucky Lottery launch completed, IWG and IGT are now positioned to complete new integrations for additional lotteries on an even more accelerated schedule.

“We’re excited to bring IWG’s InstantGames to our players,” said Kentucky Lottery Corporation president and CEO Mary Harville. “They will undoubtedly complement our existing Instant Play lineup and provide our players with new experiences to enjoy. We look forward to our collaboration with IWG and IGT to help us grow this important category of games.”