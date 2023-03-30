NeoPollard Interactive rolls out new iLottery games in North Carolina

The North Carolina Education Lottery has expanded its portfolio of online lottery draw games through its partnership with NeoPollard Interactive (NPi).

Lottery players in North Carolina can now purchase Pick 3 and Pick 4 tickets for up to 14 upcoming draws, complementing the lottery’s existing online draw games, which include Powerball, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life and Carolina Cash 5.

The launch of the new games is expected to increase the lottery’s online revenue, with the Pick 3 and Pick 4 games responsible for over 60 per cent of retail draw game sales during the 2022 financial year.

“The year-over-year growth experienced by the lottery's Online Play program is a testament to players' demand for access to lottery games through their preferred channels,” said NeoPollard Interactive co-CEO Moti Malul. “In North Carolina, we see over 75 per cent of online sales occurring through mobile channels.

“We look forward to continued innovation and growth in the Online Play program through our partnership with the Lottery.”

The lottery’s Online Play program has seen sales grow by 224 per cent since launching with NPi during FY 2020, helping to raise addition funds for education programs across all of North Carolina’s 100 counties.

“Our focus in operating the lottery with the highest degree of integrity and security underpins our approach to delivering exceptional games to lottery players in North Carolina,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the North Carolina Education Lottery. “The innovation we deliver through Online Play aligns with our vision to offer an entertainment experience that enriches the lives of our players and supports our commitment to increase the lottery's funding for education initiatives in North Carolina.

“We are excited to now give players the opportunity to purchase Pick 3 and Pick 4 games on web and mobile channels.”

NeoPollard Interactive co-CEO Doug Pollard added: “NPi is proud to partner with the North Carolina Education Lottery to generate essential funding for education programs throughout the state.

“This expanded product offering will contribute to continued revenue growth and, in turn, will elevate the lottery's returns to critical education programs.”