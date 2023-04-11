This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
BetConstruct
Red Tiger

IGT and Rhode Island Lottery extend sports betting partnership

11th April 2023 9:38 am GMT
IGT

International Game Technology (IGT) has signed a three-year contract extension to continue as the primary technology supplier for the Rhode Island Lottery. 

As part of the extension, IGT will continue to provide the Rhode Island Lottery with its IGT PlaySports platform and lottery solutions including iLottery, instant ticket and video lottery solutions. The agreement extends the current contract until 2026.

IGT powers state-wide mobile sports betting via the Sportsbook Rhode Island app and sportsbook locations at Bally's Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort and Bally's Tiverton Casino & Hotel, along with its commercial partner William Hill US. 

“As one of the first U.S. lotteries to launch sports betting, Rhode Island Lottery is very pleased with the successful program we have built over the last five years, backed by IGT's world-class technology and William Hill's operator experience,” said Rhode Island Lottery director Mark Furcolo. “IGT recently invested significant resources to enhance our sports betting platform and mobile app. These upgrades will enable us to maximize revenue and offer a solution that remains competitive among neighbouring states in this dynamic, regional sports betting market.”

IGT president of sports betting Joe Asher commented: “The Rhode Island Lottery championed sports betting in 2018 as one of the early adopters in the post-PASPA era, and IGT is excited to continue driving Rhode Island's sports betting growth.

“Rhode Island is home to very loyal sports fans who love following their New England-based teams. The enhancements IGT has made to the Lottery's sports betting platform and app provide fans with a convenient and intuitive player experience and yield strong returns that support the Lottery's commitment to generating revenue for good causes.”

Shares in International Game Technology plc. (NYSE:IGT) gained 3.15 per cent to close at $26.83 per share in New York Monday.

Related Tags
IGT Lottery Rhode Island Rhode Island Lottery Sports Betting United States
Related Videos
Related Articles

IGT enters New Mexico with Santa Ana Star Casino sportsbook deal

IWG relaunches with Kentucky Lottery after IGT iLottery integration

BetMGM launches Wheel of Fortune online casino in New Jersey

IGT expands sports betting presence in Ohio with BetSkybox deal

Lottomatica begins IPO process as 2022 revenue hits €1.4bn

IGT revenue climbs to $4.2bn in 2022

IGT expands Mississippi and Nevada sports betting footprint

IGT and Greentube sign patents agreement for iGaming

DoubleDown Interactive agrees deal to acquire SuprNation for $35m

IGT partners UBetOhio to deploy retail sportsbook kiosks across Ohio

IGT secures long-term iLottery deal with Switzerland’s Loterie Romande

Churchill Downs agrees $250m acquisition of Exacta Systems

Bally’s brings in Kim Barker Lee as new chief legal officer

Buzz Bingo promotes Dominic Mansour to CEO role

IGT see third quarter revenue climb 8% despite lottery decline

Yggdrasil
Soft2Bet
Uplatform
Amusnet
Evoplay
BRAGG Gaming
Betsoft
digitain
Delasport
BetConstruct
Red Tiger