IGT and Rhode Island Lottery extend sports betting partnership

International Game Technology (IGT) has signed a three-year contract extension to continue as the primary technology supplier for the Rhode Island Lottery.

As part of the extension, IGT will continue to provide the Rhode Island Lottery with its IGT PlaySports platform and lottery solutions including iLottery, instant ticket and video lottery solutions. The agreement extends the current contract until 2026.

IGT powers state-wide mobile sports betting via the Sportsbook Rhode Island app and sportsbook locations at Bally's Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort and Bally's Tiverton Casino & Hotel, along with its commercial partner William Hill US.

“As one of the first U.S. lotteries to launch sports betting, Rhode Island Lottery is very pleased with the successful program we have built over the last five years, backed by IGT's world-class technology and William Hill's operator experience,” said Rhode Island Lottery director Mark Furcolo. “IGT recently invested significant resources to enhance our sports betting platform and mobile app. These upgrades will enable us to maximize revenue and offer a solution that remains competitive among neighbouring states in this dynamic, regional sports betting market.”

IGT president of sports betting Joe Asher commented: “The Rhode Island Lottery championed sports betting in 2018 as one of the early adopters in the post-PASPA era, and IGT is excited to continue driving Rhode Island's sports betting growth.

“Rhode Island is home to very loyal sports fans who love following their New England-based teams. The enhancements IGT has made to the Lottery's sports betting platform and app provide fans with a convenient and intuitive player experience and yield strong returns that support the Lottery's commitment to generating revenue for good causes.”

Shares in International Game Technology plc. (NYSE:IGT) gained 3.15 per cent to close at $26.83 per share in New York Monday.