The Massachusetts State Lottery Commission is in the process of revoking or suspending the licenses of more than 40 lottery agents who have been impacted in a multi-million-dollar scam.

The case centred around the father and son team of Ali Jaafar and Yousef Jaafar, who were sentenced on Monday in federal court in Boston for orchestrating an elaborate “ten-percenting” scheme involving dozens of convenience stores across Massachusetts.

The pair unlawfully claimed more than 14,000 winning lottery tickets [...]