IGT continues long-running WestLotto partnership in Germany

New York-listed International Game Technology (IGT) has agreed a multi-year extension to its long-running contract with Germany’s largest lottery operator Westdeutsche Lotterie (WestLotto).

The five-year extension was signed by the supplier's IGT Global Services subsidiary and runs through to at least 2031.

The deal will see IGT modernise WestLotto’s central lottery system through its Aurora product suite and related technologies.

"IGT has provided WestLotto with world-class lottery solutions for more than 20 years and is the trusted partner for us to provide the best possible player experiences and to drive growth responsibly for our business," said WestLotto co-CEO Andreas Kötter. “We look forward to modernizing our central system further through the implementation of Aurora and the many benefits its modules will present to our Lottery."

Jay Gendron, IGT chief operating officer, global lottery, commented: "As Germany's largest lottery with over €1.7 billion in sales, WestLotto requires the sophistication, reliability and innovation that IGT's Aurora central system delivers.

“Our high-performing Aurora platform and its components will enable the Lottery to manage its business more efficiently, while providing premier player experiences and maximizing funds to good cause.”

WestLotto co-CEO Christiane Jansen added: "IGT's global expertise and our extensive knowledge of the local lottery market complement each other perfectly. The partnership represents gaming of the future that is as innovative as it is secure and reputable.”

