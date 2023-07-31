NeoGames expands European iLottery presence with LEIA supply deal

NeoGames has agreed a landmark deal to enter five new European markets through an agreement with the Lotteries Entertainment Innovation Alliance (LEIA).

Following a competitive RFP process, the four-year deal will see NeoGames Studio’s portfolio of over 250 lottery games offered to all the lotteries in Scandinavia, as well as in France.

“We are excited to announce our expansion across Europe through this partnership with LEIA,” said NeoGames Studio managing director Hili Shakked. “Its mission to help lotteries reach new customers with innovative games, and supply content that meets the audience’s expectations certainly resonates with NeoGames.

“I am confident that our range of premium games will enhance the content offering of the five individual lotteries, supporting their growth within the industry, and providing players with the best gaming experiences.”

LEIA is a joint venture established by Denmark’s Danske Spil, Finland’s Veikkaus, France’s Française des Jeux, Norway’s Norsk Tipping, and Sweden’s Svenska Spel.

“A big part of LEIA’s purpose is to enrich the lotteries’ product offerings by providing a larger catalogue of attractive games and development of new innovative content,” said LEIA CEO Morten Eriksen. “This agreement with NeoGames reinforces that commitment. NeoGames is one of the leading providers within the industry, and we are sure that the individual lotteries will benefit greatly from their engaging portfolio of games.”

Shares in NeoGames SA (NASDAQ:NGMS) closed 1.00 per cent higher at $27.32 per share in New York Friday.