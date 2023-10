Lottery supplier NeoPollard Interactive (NPi) has been awarded a new long-term contract to provide the West Virginia Lottery with an iLottery platform.

The initial contract period is for ten years with an optional one-year renewal, and follows a competitive procurement process.

NeoPollard will provide the lottery with a turnkey iLottery System, including a fully integrated omnichannel Player Loyalty Program (PLP) and mobile application. Lottery players in the state will also gain access to NeoGames’ Games Studio library, [...]