China’s lottery market recorded a 35 per cent year-on-year fall in sales to RMB23.39bn for the month of April.

The COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact operations during the month, although lottery sales improved significantly versus the previous month’s RMB10.51bn total.

Welfare Lottery sales were down 27 per cent year-on-year to RMB11.91bn, while Sports Lottery sales were 42 per cent lower at RMB11.48bn.

Only three provinces recorded year-on-year sales growth during the month - Tibet, Xinjiang and Qinghai.

For the [...]