Gaming Intelligence
Sportech extends Jockey Club del Perú tote services deal

17th September 2020 7:20 am GMT

London-listed betting technology provider Sportech has extended its tote services agreement with Jockey Club del Perú.

Through a deal with subsidiary Sportech Racing and Digital, pari-mutuel betting at the Jockey Club del Perú will continue to be powered by Sportech’s Quantum System software.

The supplier will also provide hosting and operations services from its Global Quantum Data and Operations Centre in the US, providing tote services to the Hipódromo de Monterrico in Lima and to the Jockey Club del Perú’s network of betting shops.

“We are pleased to extend Sportech’s partnership with the Jockey Club del Perú and to offer further enhancements to their digital platforms that will elevate the betting experience they offer their players, whether betting at the track or through digital channels,” said Sportech director of sales and business development for Latin America Sean Bishop.

Shares in Sportech plc (LSE:SPO) were trading 6 per cent lower at 11.35 pence per share in London Thursday morning.

Related Tags
Horse Racing Jockey Club del Peru Peru Sportech Sportech Racing and Digital
