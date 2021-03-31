Inspired to produce Virtual Grand National race for 5th consecutive year

New York-listed gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment has once again been selected by the UK Jockey Club to produce a Virtual Grand National race to predict the outcome of the 2021 Grand National Steeplechase.

For the fifth consecutive year, Inspired will produce the Virtual Grand National in conjunction with Carm Productions for broadcast nationally in the UK.

“We have gained worldwide recognition for our virtual events, which have continued to be popular even as live sports have returned,” said Inspired president and chief operating officer Brooks Pierce. “Last year 4.8 million viewers tuned in to watch the Virtual Grand National, broadcast in place of the real event, driving significant social media attention.”

Last year’s Virtual Grand National, won by Potters Corner, raised £3m for National Health Service charities and €300,000 for medical charities in Ireland through donations from Inspired and all bookmaker operators as part of the fight against COVID-19.

“We are delighted to be working with Inspired on the Virtual Grand National for a fifth consecutive year,” said Rob McLoughlin OBE, Carm Productions, who devised the TV format for UK and international broadcasters. “Last year the virtual race took center stage, as the live race was cancelled due to COVID-19, and the viewership numbers demonstrated the popularity and interest level in such virtual events.

“The public support for the Virtual Grand National and NHS Charities was overwhelming, as millions helped raise much needed funds for our brave heroes in the NHS by joining in the fun of one of Britain's greatest sporting events.”

The Virtual Grand National will launch the 2021 Virtuals season for Inspired, as the supplier re-creates some of the world’s greatest horse races, including the Kentucky Derby Triple Crown Showdown, The Lexus Melbourne Cup and the Cox Plate.

“The technology used to produce the Virtual Grand National is a unique predictive offering that can be used for many other sports events,” said Steve Rogers, chief commercial officer of Virtual Sports for Inspired. “We utilize a vast array of data points, including historical performance of participants, within our software to seek to predict who will win the 2021 Grand National, widely considered to be one of the most unpredictable events in the world.”

The 2021 Grand National race is set to take place on Saturday 10 April behind closed doors for the first time in its history.

Shares in Inspired Entertainment Inc (NSQ:INSE) closed 3.01 per cent higher at $9.24 per share in New York Tuesday.