RMG and SIS partnership expands to India

Racecourse Media Group (RMG) and Sports Information Services (SIS) have launched the first daily betting service in India through an agreement with pari-mutuel and fixed odds wagering company NorthAlley.

The deal enables British and Irish racing content to be shown live for tote betting into local pools via Hyderabad Race Club's digital platforms.

This furthers the partnership between RMG and SIS, who recently extended a five-year data and pictures agreement that started in 2018.

“We’re delighted to see our racing broadcast in India thanks to this ground-breaking joint venture with SIS and NorthAlley," said Ian Houghton, director of international at RMG. “The service has now fully launched and initial turnover levels on British and Irish races have been encouraging. All being well, we very much hope to roll out the service to other regions in India in future and introduce fixed odds betting.”

RMG has the broadcast rights to 34 British racecourse shareholders, including the likes of Epsom, Newmarket, York, and Goodwood, while SIS holds the rights to all 26 Irish racecourses, including the Curragh and Leopardstown, plus Chelmsford City in the UK.

SIS digital sales manager Joe Andrews added: “It is very exciting to be launching in India for the first time and we’re thrilled that Indian racing fans will now have such a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality racing from which to choose. British and Irish racing is among the very best in the world and the betting opportunities it presents to NorthAlley and its customers are very wide-ranging.”