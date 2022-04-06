Inspired to produce Virtual Grand National Race for 6th consecutive year

New York-listed gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment has agreed a deal to produce the Virtual Grand National race and Virtual Grand National Race of Champions for a sixth consecutive year.

The agreement with the UK Jockey Club will see Inspired produce the two virtual races in conjunction with Carm Productions for broadcast nationally in the UK, the day before the 2022 Grand National Festival.

The Virtual Grand National brings to life the 40 horses and riders taking part in this year's race, in an attempt to predict the outcome of the 2022 Grand National.

Meanwhile, the Virtual Grand National Race of Champions tests previous winners and other legendary horses as they run against each other, and features National Hunt legends such Arkle, Desert Orchid, Dawn Run, Tiger Roll, and Kauto Star as they compete against twenty Grand National winners, led by the legendary Red Rum.

"I’m delighted to announce the return of Inspired’s Virtual Grand National races as a curtain-raiser for one of the world’s greatest horse races," said Inspired president and chief operating officer Brooks Pierce. “We have gained worldwide recognition for our virtual events, and the Virtual Grand National races are truly a unique product.

"Once again, they will add a compelling experience to our customers’ retail and digital channels in advance of the year’s highest-profile horse race.”

Inspired chief commercial officer of virtual sports Steve Rogers commented: "The technology we use to produce the Virtual Grand National races is a unique predictive offering that can be applied to many other sports events.

"Our software uses a vast array of data points, including historical performance of participants, to make predictions about who will win the 2022 Grand National, widely considered to be one of the most unpredictable events in the world."

Carm Productions Rob McLoughlin added: ”We are delighted to be working with Inspired on the Virtual Grand National races for a sixth consecutive year. The realism and quality of graphics in Inspired’s Virtual Grand National races deliver a premium experience, and I have no doubt that viewers will be thrilled with the opportunity to watch Arkle make his debut in the Virtual Grand National Race of Champions.”

Shares in Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) closed 5.02 per cent lower at $11.54 per share in New York Tuesday.