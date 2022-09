Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) has entered into a wide-ranging partnership with FanDuel Group, which includes betting rights to horse racing content, exclusive TV and media rights, and sponsorship of the Kentucky Derby.

The multi-faceted agreement will see CDI provide certain technology and services from its United Tote subsidiary to enable FanDuel’s customers to place pari-mutuel wagers on horse racing through the FanDuel Sportsbook and TVG advance deposit wagering (ADW) platform.

CDI will also authorize betting on CDI’s [...]