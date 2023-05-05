PointsBet Racing app goes live across the United States

PointsBet has launched a new standalone horse racing betting app in the United States in partnership with Stronach Group’s 1/ST Technology.

The PointsBet Racing app has been launched in 25 US states, ahead of the first of the Triple Crown series of races which begins this Saturday with the 2023 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville.

1/ST Technology is providing its advance deposit pari-mutuel wagering platform for the app, which features over 180 tracks from the US, UK, Ireland, Hong Kong, Japan and Australia. It also provides customers with live streaming and replay capabilities.

“The launch of PointsBet Racing marks a significant milestone in our efforts to expand our product portfolio and capture the tremendous potential of the US horse racing market,” said PointsBet USA chief executive Johnny Aitken. “We are optimistic about replicating the success we have seen in mature global betting markets where racing is a huge engagement channel next to sports.

“This new offering will contribute to the growth of online horse racing in the US and we are excited to get live in advance of one of the most important racing events of the year.”

Shares in PointsBet Holdings Ltd. (ASX:PBH) gained 2.54 per cent to close at AUD$1.82 per share in Sydney Friday.