Gaming Intelligence
GAN to launch new social casino for Seneca Gaming

3rd February 2021 8:43 am GMT
GAN

Gaming technology supplier GAN has entered into a definitive agreement to provide a new social casino to New York-based casino operator Seneca Gaming Corporation (SGC).

The deal will see GAN replace SGC’s existing play-for-fun casino with its Simulated Gaming solution and includes marketing and customer support services.

“We are very excited about the continued adoption of our Simulated Gaming software and eager to work in close concert with Seneca Gaming Corporation to further enhance the user experience for their players,” said GAN chief commercial officer Jeff Berman.

“This partnership and integration of GAN’s software will allow SGC to develop more meaningful and actionable player insights to drive new marketing and revenue opportunities.”

Seneca Gaming Corporation president and CEO Kevin Nephew commented: “GAN’s ability to develop a customized solution from the bottom-up made them the right partner to help elevate our simulated gaming platform.

“We are pleased to have a trusted partner like GAN and look forward to relaunching this exciting play-for-fun experience for our loyal players in the near future.”

SGC operates three casinos in New York on behalf of the Seneca Nation of Indians: Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls, Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino in downtown Buffalo, and Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino in Salamanca.

Shares in GAN Ltd. (NSQ:GAN) closed 4.97 per cent higher at $25.55 per share in New York Tuesday.

Related Tags
GAN New York Seneca Gaming Corporation Simulated Gaming Social Casino United States
