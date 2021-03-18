Greentube enhances B2B social casino solution

Novomatic’s interactive division Greentube has launched an enhanced version of its B2B social casino solution.

Greentube Pro 2.0 has been developed by the supplier’s subsidiary Bluebat Games and offers improved monetisation features for land-based casinos to engage players through social casino games, including a library of more than 183 titles from five different suppliers.

Australia’s Star Entertainment Group has become the first Greentube client to go live with Greentube Pro 2.0, with the supplier’s remaining clients expected to have migrated to the new solution by the end of Q3 2021.

“With Greentube Pro 2.0 we want to provide land-based casinos with a social casino product that allows them to engage their players outside the brick-and-mortar properties with content that they wouldn't be able to play unless they were on the casino floor,” said Greentube chief operating officer Georg Gubo.

“Our offering has never been more relevant with retail venues being forced to stay closed, but with Greentube Pro 2.0 and its features and tools aimed at increasing loyalty, operators can engage and retain players until they can return to the land-based properties.”

Bluebat Games vice president of product and managed services Miruna Bicoli commented: “We are extremely pleased to have released the enhanced version of the Greentube Pro solution. Our focus from the beginning has been to improve the CRM and to offer our clients premium tools and features that will maximise their revenue and help boost player engagement.

“We are very eager to see all our clients on the new platform and we look forward to releasing additional features that will ensure they can stay highly competitive in the social casino industry.”