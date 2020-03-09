Rivers Casino Des Plaines to accept first legal sports bet in Illinois

Rush Street Gaming and Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) will open Illinois’ first retail sportsbook later today at Rivers Casino Des Plaines.

Launched ahead of the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament which begins this weekend, the BetRivers Sportsbook will open for business at Rivers Casino at noon (GMT 5pm) later today following an opening ceremony.

Rivers Casino, which is jointly owned by Rush Street Gaming and CDI, was the first venue to be approved by the Illinois Gaming Board and will be the first to accept a legal sports bet. An online BetRivers-branded online and mobile sportsbook will followed later this year.

“The BetRivers Sportsbook will take March Madness out of the office pool and into an exciting, elevated live sports wagering experience,” said Rivers Casino senior vice president and general manager Corey Wise.

“We are grateful to the Illinois Gaming Board staff for their work approving our sportsbook in time for the college basketball tournament – one of the greatest sports events of the year.”

The BetRivers Sportsbook features a 4,840 square foot sports bar and a 47-foot-wide LED video wall. There will be five betting windows and a total of 30 sportsbook kiosks around the casino.

“Whether you are a seasoned sportsbook player or a casual sports fan interested in this new entertainment option, we’re dedicated to an environment where all customers will enjoy themselves in this great venue within our premier casino,” said Rush Street Gaming CEO and co-founder Greg Carlin.

CDI chief executive Bill Carstanjen added: “BetRivers Sportsbook meets the high bar established by the team at Rivers Casino Des Plaines as one of the most successful and unique regional gaming destinations in the country. We’re excited to add this top-flight amenity to what is already a premier destination.”

Shares in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NSW:CHDN) closed down 3.80 per cent at US$117.85 per share in New York Friday.