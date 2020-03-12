PointsBet signs exclusive betting partnership with La Liga North America

Australian and US sportsbook operator PointsBet has been unveiled as an official betting partner of LaLiga North America.

The exclusive multi-year agreement provides PointsBet with exposure to LaLiga’s expanding audience across North America.

The operator will incorporate multilingual content across LaLiga North America’s programming properties, including the creation of the PointsBet Prediction of the Week, which will be promoted in English and Spanish by LaLiga’s Luis Garcia, Jimmy Conrad, and Chelsea Cabarcas.

PointsBet will also work with LaLiga North America on best-in-class practices to protect the integrity of LaLiga games.

“We are thrilled to have been appointed as the first exclusive sportsbook partner of LaLiga in the US commencing ahead of the much anticipated El Gran Derbi later this month,” said PointsBet US CEO Johnny Aitken.

“As one of only a few operators to offer a Spanish language website, this partnership complements PointsBet’s commitment to provide relevant multilingual content to the Spanish speaking community.”

LaLiga North America is a joint venture between LaLiga and Relevent Sports Group, which serves as the exclusive representative of LaLiga in the US and Canada.

“Soccer is growing at a very fast pace in the US, and the role that LaLiga plays in that growth is important for fans and for brands in the region,” said Boris Gartner, CEO of LaLiga North America. “We are excited to grow with PointsBet in the market and enhance fan experience by bringing LaLiga closer to the fervent audience that exists in the US.”

This agreement follows several non-exclusive official league data agreements between PointsBet and several US professional leagues, including the NBA and XFL.

Shares in PointsBet Holding Ltd (ASX:PBH) slumped by 22.22 per cent to close at AUD$2.59 per share in Sydney earlier Thursday.