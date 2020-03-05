PointsBet latest to be named authorized gaming operator of the XFL

Australian and US sportsbook operator PointsBet has become the latest company to be named as an authorized gaming operator of the XFL American football league, while the company has also received approval to launch mobile betting in Indiana.

The new agreement with the XFL provides PointsBet with access to official league data and content for use across its online and mobile channels, including weekly digital XFL content.

PointsBet will offer XFL betting markets to its clients during the current XFL regular season, playoffs and league Championship game on 26 April.

“At PointsBet, we view ourselves as an innovative tech company, first and foremost, and it’s reflective in our approach to bookmaking as well as the experiences we provide,” said Pointsbet USA chief executive Johnny Aitken. “The XFL is offering fans an innovative, differentiated and highly entertaining brand of football, and we are excited to partner together throughout the rest of this historic season.”

XFL president and chief operating officer Jeffrey Pollack commented: “Embracing the spread is a core business strategy for us and our new alliance with PointsBet is the latest example of how we are engaging football fans through legal sports betting.”

PointsBet joins the likes of FOX Bet and DraftKings as an authorised gaming operator of the XFL, while FanDuel, DraftKings and Monkey Knife Fight have also been named official fantasy sports partners.

PointsBet, which has market access to 12 states, is currently available to US sports betting customers in New Jersey and Iowa.

This week the operator also received authorization from the Indiana Gaming Commission to officially launch mobile sports betting activities through its partnership with Hollywood Casino. PointsBet had received a temporary vendor licence from the state regulator in January.

Shares in PointsBet Holdings Ltd (ASX:PBH) closed up 1.54 per cent at AUD$3.95 per share in Sydney earlier Thursday.