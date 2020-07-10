DraftKings set for retail sportsbook debut in Colorado

Sports betting and fantasy sports operator DraftKings is set to open its new temporary retail sportsbook at Mardi Gras Casino in Colorado Friday.

The temporary sportsbook at Mardi Gras Casino marks the operator’s seventh DraftKings-branded retail venue following launches in Iowa, Mississippi, New Jersey and New York.

The temporary sportsbook features eight self-service betting kiosks, a cashier window and several large flat screen TVs throughout the space.

“As our partners at Mardi Gras Casino work to expand their current operations and location, we are thrilled to come together to provide the most exciting, real time gaming opportunities as sports begin to make their return,” said DraftKings chief business officer Ezra Kucharz.

“DraftKings and Mardi Gras Casino are committed to providing a safe, immersive and entertaining gaming environment to ensure sports fans in Colorado have the most enjoyable experience possible.”

Construction of a permanent sportsbook location is underway and once completed will feature a large bar, an expansive wall of TVs and VIP Lounge area access.

“This partnership with DraftKings allows us to provide an unmatched sports betting experience to Coloradans, not only with their mobile betting access, but also with this exciting DraftKings retail sportsbook location,” said Twin River Worldwide Holdings president and CEO George Papanier.

“We are looking forward to introducing our guests to the fully renovated space in the coming months and until that time, are glad to be able to give our guests the ability to safely start placing bets as many professional sports begin to resume in the coming weeks.”

Shares in Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NSQ:TRWH) closed down 2.82 per cent at $20.00 per share in New York Thursday, while shares in Draftkings Inc (NSQ:DKNG) closed down 0.89 per cent at $32.81 per share.