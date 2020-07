Stockholm-listed gaming operator Kindred Group will launch mobile sports betting in the US state of Indiana on Thursday.

Kindred will launch its Unibet brand in the market in partnership with Caesars' Horseshoe Casino Hammond after successfully demonstrating that its mobile sports betting system meets the rules and directives issued by the Indiana Gaming Commission.

The mobile launch authorisation issued Tuesday follows the award of a temporary vendor license to Unibet Indiana in May of this year.

Indiana’s regulated [...]