Gaming Intelligence
IMG Arena secures Brazilian basketball live streaming extension

21st August 2020 7:59 am GMT

London-based IMG Arena has secured a six-season extension to its live streaming partnership with the Brazilian Liga Nacional de Basquete (LNB).

The deal with the LNB, which brings together the top tiers of Brazilian professional basketball, covers an increased number of matches from the Novo Basquete Brasil (NBB) league, as well as the Copa Super 8 tournament. It includes global live streaming rights for all markets except Brazil.

“We are delighted to be extending our partnership with the LNB and to stream a growing number of NBB matches across the globe,” said IMG Arena executive vice president and managing director Freddie Longe. “Basketball is one of the most popular sports in the world and our investment in one of the world’s fastest growing basketball leagues demonstrates our commitment to ensuring high quality content for our sportsbook customers.”

LNB president Nilo Guimarães added: “We take great pleasure in announcing the renewal of the partnership in such a difficult and challenging moment for the entire society.

“The vote of trust received by IMG Arena, the leading provider to the sports betting industry indicates that NBB has been delivering, year-on-year, a more solid and relevant product within the sports business. These are the results of an innovative initiative created with IMG Arena three years ago.”

